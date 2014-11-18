Clevelanders crowd coffee shops during cold weather

As temperatures drop, lines for a hot cup of joe grow. (Source: MGN Online)

When the weather is this cold, it seems like everyone is looking for a warm-up. That's making local coffee shops very popular.

While the temperatures drop in Cleveland, crowds inside coffee houses grow.

"Coffee is, like, the best escape from the cold outside. So during the winter, I'm at a coffee shop every day," said Jenna Popick.

Peter Glynias takes a quick break from the snow inside Rising Star Coffee Roasters on West 29th Street.

"It's too much for me right now. So I'm sneaking away, getting warm, and enjoying some coffee," he said.

Cleveland is home to many longstanding coffee shops. In fact, Travel and Leisure magazine recently named Cleveland as the 16th best coffee city in the country.

"One of the few places that is warm and inviting is a coffee shop," said Robert Stockham, co-owner of Rising Star Coffee Roasters.

Rising Star has been called a newcomer on the Cleveland coffee scene, but it's well-known for it's Brazilian coffee blends brewed right to order.

"When the first snow hit the ground, nobody wants to come outside, but we're lucky, because our shops are in high-density areas," explained Stockham.

The constant flow of orders proves that Rising Star customers are loyal.

Rachel Capistrano knows every barista by name.

"Coffee's great. It's the best in town, and these are all my friends," she said.

But as much as she loves her favorite coffee shop, she says it offers her little consolation.

"I don't think there's anything that's going to cure my weakness with the cold," said Capistrano.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.