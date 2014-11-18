Missing Lorain man suffers from mental illness

A local family is desperate to find a missing loved one who is possibly out in the elements. The 26-year-old has been missing since Nov. 14 and now police want your help.

"Just bring him home safe, please, please."



Rhonda Zimmerman pleads for someone to help bring her son, Aaron, home. He went missing on Friday -- one day before his birthday. His mom and dad say he suffers from asperger's syndrome and schizophrenia. They say they noticed his medications were gone, too.



"I said, something don't feel right, because it's not like him. He will ask you, can he go, and then he goes an hour or something like that, and then he comes back. He does not stay out at night. He never has," said Zimmerman.



Aaron has been gone for four nights. With snow and wind chills in the single digits, the Zimmermans are even more worried about their son's safety.



Aaron likes to walk in the Metropark near their home. He was last seen walking down Tacoma Avenue on Friday morning.



"He really needs help. I believe that if he is out there in this cold weather, he froze to death or somebody actually got him, because if it was a good person, they would ask him, Aaron, what's your number? And if he couldn't remember, they would take him to police. That's what a good person would do," said Zimmerman.



Aaron disappeared once before, but that was close to 10 years ago. His mom and dad are leaving their porch light on in hopes their son will soon return.



Aaron is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may run from anyone that approaches him. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing an orange and gray jacket with tennis shoes.



Call or dial 911 if you see Aaron Zimmerman. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



