Cleveland Hopkins Airport preps for winter

Winter is still more than a month away, but it seems like it's made an early arrival. Cleveland Hopkins Airport officials say they're still one step ahead."All I can tell you is that we're prepared for whatever we get," said Fred Szabo, airport commissioner. "We have over 100 people on our snow team, 80 pieces of snow removal equipment, so whatever comes our way, we're going to be prepared."The airport has a fleet of snow plows and snow blowers that Szabo calls the "conga line." A total of 26 vehicles work in a single file line for each snow removal. One by one, the plows scrape snow off the pavement. What one misses, the next plow behind picks up.

"Each vehicle has a plow, 27-feet-wide blower, and a broom on the same vehicle," explained Szabo.



Cleveland Hopkins Airport has invested millions of dollars into the snow removal process over the past several years. Each year, the process is refined so that crews can clear the runways in a matter of minutes.



"We used to take about 40 minutes with conventional equipment. Now we can do that runway in just 20 minutes," said Szabo.



Cleveland experiences average of 75 inches of snow per year. Last year, we had close to 84.8 inches of snow, making it the the seventh worst winter on record.



Cleveland Hopkins has three runways and Szabo says the goal is to keep them clear so travelers can make it to their destination.

