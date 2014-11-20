Kent State game in Buffalo will not be rescheduled

The Buffalo Bills are suppose to host their week 12 matchup against the the New York Jets, but that doesn't look like it will happen.A source told ESPN that the Bill "will be hard-pressed to get their stadium ready for their next home game," That next home game is Nov. 30, against the Cleveland Browns.The Buffalo area has been hit with six feet or more of snow over the past few days.There is 220,000 tons of snow in Ralph Wilson Stadium. Wednesday the Bills reached out for help by offering $10...

The Buffalo Bills are suppose to host their week 12 matchup against the the New York Jets, but that doesn't look like it will happen.A source told ESPN that the Bill "will be hard-pressed to get their stadium ready for their next home game," That next home game is Nov. 30, against the Cleveland Browns.The Buffalo area has been hit with six feet or more of snow over the past few days.There is 220,000 tons of snow in Ralph Wilson Stadium. Wednesday the Bills reached out for help by offering $10...

not

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO . All rights reserved.

It should've taken the Kent State University football team three hours to get to their game in Buffalo, NY Tuesday night. But after a perfect storm of calamities including weather and a flat tire, that three hour ride turned into an 11 hour debacle. The athletics department decided to go to the game despite the fact the Buffalo was buried in snow after a storm."We were getting reports from the school officials that there had just been a dusting on their campus," said Ty Linder, Director of Broadcasting at KSU. Linder has worked as KSU's sports announcer for 12 years and he travels with the team."It's not like we took those buses into the lion's den," Linder said. "We steered clear of any snow ice and poor visibility."The team took an alternate route to avoid Buffalo's harsh weather conditions, but the game was postponed, initially rescheduled for Friday afternoon, then canceled again."The players have always been safe they've been occupied and catching up on school work," Linder said.For now the team is taking it one game at a time and there's no doubt it's been a season of unforgettable moments."They've been hit with adversity since the summer with the death of one of their teammates so this is nothing they can't handle and they've been great," Linder said.