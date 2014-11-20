Kent State game in Buffalo will not be rescheduled

Thursday, November 20 2014 4:08 PM EST2014-11-20 21:08:22 GMT
The Buffalo Bills are suppose to host their week 12 matchup against the the New York Jets, but that doesn't look like it will happen.A source told ESPN that the Bill "will be hard-pressed to get their stadium ready for their next home game," That next home game is Nov. 30, against the Cleveland Browns.The Buffalo area has been hit with six feet or more of snow over the past few days.There is 220,000 tons of snow in Ralph Wilson Stadium. Wednesday the Bills reached out for help by offering $10...More >>
It should've taken the Kent State University football team three hours to get to their game in Buffalo, NY Tuesday night. But after a perfect storm of calamities including weather and a flat tire, that three hour ride turned into an 11 hour debacle. The athletics department decided to go to the game despite the fact the Buffalo was buried in snow after a storm.
"We were getting reports from the school officials that there had just been a dusting on their campus," said Ty Linder, Director of Broadcasting at KSU. Linder has worked as KSU's sports announcer for 12 years and he travels with the team.
"It's not like we took those buses into the lion's den," Linder said. "We steered clear of any snow ice and poor visibility."
The team took an alternate route to avoid Buffalo's harsh weather conditions, but the game was postponed, initially rescheduled for Friday afternoon, then canceled again.
"The players have always been safe they've been occupied and catching up on school work," Linder said.
For now the team is taking it one game at a time and there's no doubt it's been a season of unforgettable moments.
"They've been hit with adversity since the summer with the death of one of their teammates so this is nothing they can't handle and they've been great," Linder said.
STATEMENT FROM THE MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE:
The Kent State at Buffalo football game at UB Stadium that had previously been rescheduled has now been officially cancelled due to the extreme weather conditions in the Buffalo, N.Y. area and will not be rescheduled.
“Despite the best efforts of all involved, it will not be feasible to play the football game between Kent State and Buffalo on Friday,” said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. The game has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. The safety of the student-athletes and fans is paramount. We want to be respectful of the efforts of the emergency service personnel in the Buffalo area who are working to assist those in need.”
Both Buffalo and Kent State will end the 2014 regular season by playing 11 football games. This marks the second FBS football game this season that has been cancelled due to weather conditions. Earlier this year, the Idaho at Florida game on August 30th was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The Kent State at Buffalo football game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8 pm ET, and was then tentatively scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21 at 1 pm ET.
Due to the events surrounding the Kent State and Buffalo game, next week's Kent State football game vs. Akron will remain rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 pm ET at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. Buffalo's final regular season game will play as originally scheduled as the Bulls will travel to UMass on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 pm ET at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, Mass.
Monday, April 10 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-04-10 13:29:43 GMT
Sky Samuel, Source: Columbus PD
On Monday, January 23, the worker, identified as 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel, turned herself in to police to face felony charges of intentionally serving contaminated food. She is jailed in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.
