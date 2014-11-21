Immigration Action comes too late for one Local Family

The immigration debate heats up this week in Washington with some people from our area heading there to talk to lawmakers about immigration reform. One local family we introduced you to last week just lost their battle to stay together.

It's been two long weeks since Carlos Murillo, his brothers and four year old sister last saw their father. Angel Murillo was deported back to Mexico, told he can't come back for at least 10 years.

"We just live day to day. I just put a fake smile on my face. I'm upset on the inside - I really am," said the 17-year-old, Murillo.



Angel Murillo lived in the US for 20 years, working as a landscaper and even coaching a youth soccer league in the Painesville Community where he lived. A DUI back in 2009 started his deportation process. He missed the opportunity to stay here with his family by days because President Obama announced that people like Murillo, who have children who are U.S. citizens, can stay.

"Are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents arms? Or, are we a nation that values families and works together to keep them together?" said President Barack Obama, during his special address .

"We are not very happy for what he said because he didn't include the people that were deported," said Juana Murillo through her son, Carlos, who was translating for her.



Juana Murillo, who doesn't speak very good English, is now left to raise four children on her own. Carlos is trying to get a job, but he's still in school.



"She is very scared, but I'm trying to help her out with my little brothers and get them food and everything," added Carlos Murillo.



Carlos still loves this country and even has dreams of becoming a Marine. The family still believes there's a chance Angel Murillo could come back and that they will, once again, be together.



"I think that there is a lot if hope that he can come back soon because we are not the only family with this situation. I'm sure there are a lot of families dealing with the same thing," said Carlos Murillo.



