Cleveland Police need your help to ID suspect in E. 92 quintuple homicide

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 60-year-old victim in Friday's deadly shooting as Lemon Bryant.

Bryant is the second person to be identified by officials. On Saturday, the medical examiner's office named the 41-year-old pregnant victim to be Sherita L. Johnson. Sherita's oldest son, Jalonte Johnson, says the 18-year-old killed was Sherita's other son, Jario Taylor. The 17-year-old girl killed was Jario's girlfriend, according to Jalonte.

Bryant and Johnson were among the three adults shot to death, along with and two children, on Friday around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. 92nd St.



Officers located three of the victims inside the home and one in a vehicle in the driveway. So far, the investigation reveals that the victim in the car was Sherita Johnson.



Johnson had apparently arrived at the home in a vehicle with her 2-year-old son and her 10-year-old daughter. The 10-year-old went into the home to get some clothing, but soon discovered one or more of the shooting victims: the 60-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. The shooter, who was still in the home, ran toward the girl and fired a shot, grazing her in the chest.



The gunman then ran past the 10-year-old victim and outside into the driveway, where he shot Johnson in the vehicle. The toddler in the back seat was not harmed.



"Suspect saw the child and fired two shots at her, went past her, and went out to the driveway, and shot the victim sitting in the car, the woman in the car," explained Deputy Chief Ed Tomba with Cleveland Police.



Police say Bryant was shot in the head as he sat with his back to the door and the young man was also shot in the head. A source close to the case says the teen girl was shot in the head as she hid in the corner of a bedroom.



The suspect was only described as a male wearing a mask.



Johnson and her daughter were transported to University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where Johnson and her unborn son were pronounced dead on arrival. Johnson was 28 weeks pregnant. A gofundme account has been set up for her burial funds.



Johnson's daughter was treated and released, along with the 2-year-old, to family.



All of the deceased victims were transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for examination.



Investigators worked the crime scene through the night and continue to process evidence.



Detectives have not determined a motive. A relative of one victim told us at the scene she thought this was some kind of robbery. But as one veteran officer said, you don't kill like that to steal.



"What kind of animal would do this to a human being, let alone to the people you described?" said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.



Cleveland's police chief and city leaders spoke out as they look for help getting justice. These latest shootings bring up the debate again about tougher gun laws.

"You mention the key word. People are getting shot, which means the availability of guns readily in the hands of young people, more powerful weapons," said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

On Saturday, a crowd gathered outside the home to pay respect to the victims.



"It's tragic that something like this would happen in my neighborhood," said one neighbor.

The group believes these killings don't reflect a problem with crime, but rather problems within the Cleveland community.



"It's not really up to the police. I want the people to step out," said the neighbor.

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. near the home.



The Division of Police will continue to work with the Violent Crimes Task Force to solve this crime.



The Violent Loss Response Team will work to assist family members with the resources to move forward.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).



