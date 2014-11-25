In-home counseling helps students adjust

How can school districts get students' parents more involved? 19 Action New Reporter Jen Picciano found one school that actually sends counselors into the homes of troubled kids.

The idea is to counsel these kids and their parents in an environment where they're most comfortable and in a place where they can immediately apply what they're learning.



Kindergartener Damuri Allen has struggled with aggression and sensory issues since he was two years old.



"He would head bang. When he got upset he would throw himself on the floor," says his mom, Shannon Linen.



Then just last year, after a traumatic break-in at his apartment, he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.



"He became more aggressive with his behaviors, and so by helping him to feel safe in his home, he was able to feel safer at school," said

his counselor, Christi Powers.



Through his enrollment at Stepstone Academy, part of Ohio Guidestone, Damuri gets in-home counseling with Powers.



"It seems to be really helpful and those changes for their life seem to be longer lasting," said Powers.



The 5 year old now uses breathing exercises and coping mechanisms he's learning in these sessions to get through his frequent episodes.



His mom says he's made tremendous progress with self control.



"We're trying to get him to the point when he can express 'I'm upset because…this is why I'm sad.' He's getting there but we still have

some challenges," she said.



And Linen says the most important thing is he's both happy, and learning. Not only do the counselors at Ohio Guidestone help Damuri, they're

also working with his mom.

In fact, nearly half of the families enrolled in the social services program receive counseling.

