Families reunited for Thanksgiving celebrations

It's been almost a decade since Judy Madden has seen her family, waiting nine years for the embrace at the airport. It's a moment that Madden gets emotional trying to describe."Everything...I'm going to cry," she said."We were saying she hopes she recognizes us because it's been so long," said Madden's great-niece, Kyrsten Kamloski.Holidays are marked by homecoming moments like theirs, but it hasn't always been that way for this family."She would come every year when my parents were alive but unfortunately after they passed away, the holidays were to difficult for us and we didn't celebrate as much," said Madden's niece, Shelley Kamlowski.Luckily, Madden was unaffected by a snowstorm traveling on the east coast that's caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations, including several at Cleveland Hopkins."Being able to be with everyone is great because we're so close," said another great-niece.Today this family is thankful for a year where they can finally celebrate together."It's been a while so getting the chance to see her after a few days is awesome," said Krysten.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.



