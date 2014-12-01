Newburgh Heights Police Chief proposing body cameras

So many local police departments are starting to use body cameras, we've obtained the Cleveland Police rules for officers using the cameras. They show when officers should and shouldn't be recording. But we found recording may not always be so clear-cut.

Cleveland City Hall says the first Cleveland Police body cameras will hit the streets in January.The entire police force is expected to be outfitted with the cameras by the end of June.

The Newburgh Heights Police chief is presenting a proposal to Village Council for body cameras, after several months of data and research acquired by the department.The Newburgh Heights Police Department has been testing different body camera devices over the past several weeks.There's one clip taken by one of the body cameras that Chief John Majoy enjoys sharing. It's video of a neighborhood disturbance where the man who made the call to complain about his neighbor gets loud and starts using profanity. The police officers who respond are more than patient with the man, who later came into the police station to complain about them. The chief showed the man the video and something interesting happened."He could not apologize to the officers quick enough. He wanted me to call them. He wanted to know if they were working, flagged down every police officer he saw until he got the two officers, and personally apologized to both of them," said Chief Majoy.That is just one example of why the police chief says police body cams are crucial for every officer to have."Every patrol officer should want to wear one of these because they are being recorded. They are being recorded by people in the street. There is surveillance video all over the place. They need to have their own recordings that are full-proof, can't be manipulated, that can provide good, solid evidence," added Majoy.On Tuesday night, Majoy will go before Newburgh Heights City Council to present his study of the best body cameras for his force to use."The unit we are recommending is the Vievu," he said.The Vievu clips to the front of the officer's shirt, and the officer slides a plastic panel up or down to start or stop recording.

"These units are already paying dividends by providing evidence of conduct both by our officers, witnesses, and suspects in real time, on scene. The video will be invaluable as a training tool, court documentation, and if necessary, as disciplinary evidence," explained Chief Majoy. "At the end of the day, we'll have a peaceful outcome."



The goal is to have the body cams in service by Jan. 1.

The presentation is at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.