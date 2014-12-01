Former NFL player suggests concussions may factor into OSU player's death

Ohio State Senior Kosta Karageorge has been missing 2 a.m. Wednesday.According to reports, Karageorge went for a walk at 2 a.m. in Columbus, where his roommates last seen him.Karageorge's sister, Sophia said that police traced his phone to an address in Grandview Heights, but did not recover the phone. He was not carrying identification either because his girlfriend has his wallet according to his sister."He had some extenuating circumstances that night that lead us to believe he was upset," ...

The apparent suicide of OSU football player Kosta Karageorge has once again sparked the conversation about football and concussions.

Days before police say Karageorge shot himself, he sent a text to his mother mentioning his concussions and saying he was sorry for being an embarrassment.

George Visger, a formal NFL player, knows the consequences of concussions all too well. While playing with the 49ers in 1980, Visger suffered a life-changing concussion that forced him to undergo several brain surgeries. He has now dedicated his life to traumatic brain injury awareness.



"When the Ohio State kid took his life, it was like, here we go again," said Visger, who conducts traumatic brain injury recovery seminars and speaks on the topic across the country.



Visger says even though Karageorge's death is still under investigation, he believes his temperament before his suicide could have been caused by the concussions he suffered on the field.



"These guys aren't thinking straight because their judgment has been damaged," explained Visger.



Medical research has suggested there may be a link between concussions and depression. Research at Boston University points to a growing list of athletes that tested positive for CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which the brain shows after an individual suffers traumatic injuries.



"Brain examinations on 79 former NFL players, and 76 of those guys and their brains had CTE," said Visger, citing research conducted by Dr. Ann McKee with Boston University.



Visger suggests that the football culture needs to change and possibly become less aggressive for the sake of the players.



"The game's gonna have to change, but I don't know if anyone's going to embrace it," said Visger.



