GivingTuesday hits home for local charities

Nonprofits are promoting Dec. 2 as Giving Tuesday, asking people to embrace it as the start of the giving season, like Black Friday and Cyber Monday marked the official beginning of the holiday shopping season.

"It's not about what's left over after the shopping, it's about giving first," said Amy Pausche, with the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland.

At Toys "R" Us, they have a one-day donation campaign going on in honor of Giving Tuesday.

"We have our campaign, #PlayItForward. For every toy donated today, you take an 'unselfie' of yourself donating the toy, and Toys "R" Us will donate two toys," explained Joy Delaney, manager of the Parma store.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is also spreading the word about #GivingTuesday through social media. From now through the end of the year, a $1 gift buys eight meals thanks to a donation match campaign.

But giving this time of year is not limited to toys and food for holiday meals. At the Ronald McDonald House, they need donations to keep families together over Christmas.

"Our mission is to help pediatric families in crisis during a medical emergency. We do that by serving 55 families a night," said Pausche.

You can even donate supplies using their Amazon wishlist.

"Everything we do is about 'how do we believe the stress so that they can be together during a critical point in time?' and every donation helps us continue that mission," Pausche said.

Roughly 30 percent of yearly charitable donations come this time of the year.