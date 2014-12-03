Salon offers free hair styling to women leaving foster care

A local salon is giving back this holiday season to a special group of women who have aged out of the foster care system.

In an event called "Hair for the Holidays," Bangs Salon in Lyndhurst is giving free hair style services to seven young women part of a Teen Advocate Group, in which they are advocates for change in the foster care system.

"When people find out we're a foster kid, they automatically treat us differently. So we're trying to uplift the stigma against us," said Shalonda Swanson.

Swanson, a product of foster care since age 10, has overcome her setbacks and is now a junior at Cleveland State University. Although 21, she is an active member of the Teen Advocate Group.

"These ladies are doing some phenomenal things in the community and I wanted them to have an opportunity to feel special," said Danielle Green-Welch.

Green-Welch, who works as an independent living coordinator with Cuyahoga County, spearheaded the event called "Hair for the Holidays." When Green-Welch approached Bangs owner Edith Wheeler with the idea, there was no hesitation.

"Making people feel beautiful is an awesome way to help, because when you look good, you feel good," said Wheeler .

As young adults, these ladies are making the difficult transition out of the system and into adulthood on their own. Swanson says it can be a struggle to face the world alone, but it's days like this that make it easier to press into the future ahead.

