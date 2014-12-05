Man's experience with CPD used in Dept. of Justice's review

Among the cases the U.S. Attorney General's Office used to compile its scathing report on the Cleveland Police Department , was Kipp Holloway's. He was unarmed and shot by police this past May.

According to Holloway, he got into a car with two of his friends to get a ride to the Rapid station, not knowing that they had just broken into a business and were being followed, then chased. When they crashed, he says he ran because he was scared.

After what happened, he's still scared of Cleveland Police.

"I was on the ground. I had my hands above my head. I was on my stomach. I told the officer, 'My name is Kipp Holloway. I don't have any weapons. I'm an African-American male. I'm unarmed,'" he says.



That's when Holloway says a Cleveland Police sergeant shot him in the arm. According to a police report, the officer was confronted by Holloway. The bullet traveled through his chest, but Holloway says it didn't stop there.



"He put his weapon in my mouth. He said, 'Where are your boys? Where they at? Why you going to make me run after you?'" he claims.



Holloway sat in jail for four months awaiting trial, but he was acquitted of all related charges.



"I'll never be the same mentally, physically or spiritually," Holloway says.



He has no feeling in three of his fingers, and can no longer work as a mover.



"It's difficult at times because I have nightmares. I'm always in fear when I see police," he says.



In the wake of this and other cases like his, Holloway wants to see better understanding of the black community, specifically black youth.



"The judicial system and the justice department need to handle these cases more strongly. They need to put more people that are trustworthy

on these streets to help us," says Holloway.



Holloway is relieved that the U.S. Department of Justice is stepping in.



"Now they see the light. They see what's going on. It took too long for this to happen and now they see. I'm going to let them do their job," he says.

According to a synopsis report from the homicide unit, the sergeant who shot Holloway was read his Miranda Rights, but per the advice of an FOP attorney, did not provide a statement about what happened.

