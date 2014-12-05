Cleveland business owners hope city's progress continues

It's hard to say exactly where the new beginning for Cleveland started.

There was a domino effect of new development. The building of a new convention center, plans for a hotel, what was then named the Medical Mart. There was the announcement that the Republican National Convention would be held in Cleveland. LeBron James said he was coming home. Plus, the city got Johnny Football to score even more points for the team.

Local business owners have been riding the wave of positivity.



"Business has been great!" said Brendan Walton, owner of A.J. Rocco's.



"Everything is going good, and we've made a whole new group of friends down here that are now downtown residents," said Jeffery Burson, owner of the Huron Point Tavern.



Burson just bought the Huron Tavern and says his timing could not have been better.



"It's nice to have such a pedestrian neighborhood again for a downtown area. I think it's awesome," added Burson.



But a less-than-stellar report about Cleveland Police from the Attorney General is a disappointment that Burson hopes will not affect all the great things the city now has going for it.



"We have so much positive going for us right now. To have a little bit of negative, we don't need to go back there again," said Burson.



"It's unfortunate, but I don't think as time moves forward, it shouldn't be a problem for people coming to Cleveland, and choosing to spend their dollars, and time, and vacation," said Walton.



Ike Simmon has been in business at Mr. Albert's men's clothing and shoe store on Euclid Avenue since 1978. Like everyone else, he hopes a bad mark for police will not have a ripple effect on his bottom line.

The truth is, no one really knows what the end result will be.



"It's a possibility. It can, but right now, I don't see it affecting business," said Simmon.

