Tamir Rice autopsy report released

The autopsy report for Tamir Rice has been released and many officials continue to review it. (Source: Family)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released released the autopsy report on Tamir Rice.According to medical examiner Thomas P. Gilson, the 12-year-old, who weighed 195 pounds, died of a gunshot wound to the torso with injuries of major vessel, intestines and pelvis.His death has been ruled a homicide.On Nov. 22, Tamir was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer after they received a report of a male with a gun outside of a Cleveland recreation center. The caller says the person with the gun may be a juvenile, and that the gun may be fake, but that information was never relayed to officer Timothy Loehmann, according to investigators.The gun turned out to be an Airsoft-type BB gun.According to the police department , Officer Loehmann shot Tamir after they said he would not comply to three verbal commands and went for his weapon in his waistband.Video of the shooting was released to the public by the request of the family.The deadly incident remains under investigation and two police officers have been placed on paid leave.The attorney for Tamir Rice's family has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the mother, Samaria Rice. Tamir's death comes just weeks before a scathing report by the Department of Justice about the Cleveland Police Department and excessive use of force.

"I'm not surprised. I'm just -- my shock over the egregious conduct here is reinforced with what we read here from a forensics standpoint," said Attorney Walter Madison, who also read over the autopsy report Friday.

Madison says in the crucial moments after Tamir was shot, police should have administered CPR.

"After the officer gunned down Tamir, he lied there for four and half minutes without any emergency medical care that every officer in the state of Ohio is certified to perform. He was denied that," added Madison.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson had no comment about the autopsy report.

Later Friday, community members gathered for a "Justice for Tamir Rice Rally" and march to Gordon Square.



