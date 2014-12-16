3D printers made by local company selling well for Christmas

If you dream it up you can print it up. A local company is trying to keep up with the demand for their 3D printers. For them it's going to be a very Merry Christmas.

The future is being manufactured right in our own backyard. Makergear's 3D printers, made in Beachwood, will be under a lot of Christmas trees this year.

"You can take an idea, create a 3-D model of it, then a few hours later have a physical representation of that in plastic," said Rick Pollack, MakerGear's Founder.



The machines are assembled in Beachwood and even include some parts made by their own printers. They take 1.75 millimeter filament instead of printer ink and produce whatever you program. Pollack says the printers have all kinds of professional and recreation applications.



"The 'prosumers' are engineers, designers, who are going to want a machine on their desktop for work or workshop at home. Lots of schools and universities want them for educational reasons, and small businesses and businesses either want to do prototyping or short run production," said Pollack.



Director of operations, Ryan Martin-Wagar, says this time six months ago they were doing half the business they are now.



"This is our busiest month ever, our busiest quarter ever we just seem to be getting more and more orders and our backlog is increasing," said Martin-Wager.



Pollack is excited to be involved in the ground floor of this cutting edge industry, which he expects to experience tremendous growth.



"Over the next 20 to 25 years expect to see heavy use in medicine and aerospace," said Pollack.



MakerGear's 3D printers retail for about $1,700.



