Vigil planned for teen killed in gang-related shooting

A 16-year-old Cleveland boy has died after being shot in an apparent gang-related shooting on December 3. Reginald Johnson had gone to Collinwood High School with his brother for a basketball game. When

Just weeks before Christmas "RJ" as he was known to family and friends announced he wanted to serve his country in the Army, but that wasn't to be.

Reginald Johnson's murder remains unsolved. His family hopes someone will still come forward. (Source: Family)

Family and friends will gather on Saturday to remember Reginald Johnson, who was killed one year ago in a gang-related shooting.

The shooting happened on Dec. 3, 2013. Johnson and his brother had gone to a basketball game at Collinwood High School, where at some point, a fight broke out. Shots were fired and Johnson was struck. His brother was uninjured.



The 16-year-old died about three weeks later, just days before Christmas.



"He was a prankster, joked around all the time. He loved family, and we loved him. It's like a big part of us is gone," said Sheila Coleman, Johnson's grandmother.

Johnson was known as "RJ" to his friends and family. Regina Hannett says she knew her son was in a gang and feared that something would happen to him.

"I had a dream that he was shot 10 months before," Hannett said.

Johnson's killer is still out there. His mother desperately wants to see an arrest, but doesn't want revenge.

"I feel like this: He's taken my son. He's going to have to be a son to me. I know that sounds weird to people, but you can be forgiven. I think he is hurting because he's taken someone's life," said Hannett.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that could solve this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 216-252-7463.

Family and friends will be passing out flyers, asking for information leading to the apprehension of the perpetrator(s) near the parking lot behind Collinwood High School on Saturday at 2 p.m.