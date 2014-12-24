Holiday excuses: Why people wait to buy gifts?

They say if it wasn't for the last minute, nothing would get done. Wednesday at SouthPark Mall , that saying proved to be true.The mall was jammed with shoppers looking for Christmas gifts. But what causes people to wait until the last minute?"I honestly forgot," said Mariah Gibbons, who was looking for a gift for her fiance.For Gibbons and her friend Emily Landis, wedding bells drowned out the sound of Christmas carols this year.

"Busy life," Gibbons said. "We're all so busy so and I'm planning a wedding so I didn't have time."



"We got engaged over the past weekend and I wasn't in the spirit to shop," Landis said.



So Wednesday, they spent the day searching for something suitable to put under the tree.



"I might just get him a Christmas card and some lottery tickets," Landis said.



But there are some perks to waiting the until the last minute according to some shoppers.



"I did start early but toward the end I just waited to the last minute, but they're good sales," said Pat Blag.



A local charity also took advantage of the crowded mall by offering to wrap gifts for donations at JC Penny. The service helped already overwhelmed shoppers shave time off of their holiday duties.



"We started at five in the morning and were finishing up now," said Joseph Fisher.



Fisher and his wife work as educators and waited until the holiday break to go shopping.



"One thing led to another and here we are," Fisher said.



We all know life happens, but when it comes to procrastination these shoppers say, lesson learned.

