Bedford Police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

Bedford Police say a man came at them with a knife before they opened fire.The incident happened in the early morning hours of Friday in the 600 block of Archer Road.Officers responded to the residence after a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend came home drunk and started destroying Christmas decorations.

Dispatch: What's going on there?

Caller: My boyfriend came home drunk, and he's destroying the whole living room. I need police here now.

Bedford Police say the male resident causing the disturbance confronted officers. Officers say John Hebebrand, 43, admitted to having a weapon and kept reaching behind his back. In response, police say Hebebrand was first tased in an effort to get the situation under control. According to police, the taser was ineffective and he brandished a knife as he moved toward the officers. An officer then shot Hebebrand.

Hebebrand was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

"At first I heard glass breaking, and then I went back to sleep, and then I heard gunshots. That's when I woke up, and my mother said they shot him. I don't understand why. He was a good guy," said Brittany Wilson, daughter of the Hebebrand's girlfriend.



Investigators performed meticulous evidence collection at the scene.



