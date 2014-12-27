High speed chase suspect remains hospitalized

The chase of the armed robbery suspect started in Richland County and continued into Huron County on State Route 13 and then St. Route 250.

Huron County Sheriff Deputies have identified the man involved in a high speed chase and standoff Saturday evening.Deputies say Eric Patrick, 39, of Shelby, was a suspect in an armed robbery. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tried to pull over Patrick in Richland County, but he refused to stop and the chase continued into Huron County.Near Olena, stop sticks forced Patrick to flee from his car and run into a home on state Route 250 near state Route 13. The family was not home at the time."He was armed at that time and was making some very harsh comments. Specifically, that he was going to shoot deputies at the scene," said Sheriff Dane Howard of the Huron County Sheriff's Department.The surrounding area was closed during the standoff, which involved nearly 60 members of law4 a.m. Sunday, tear gas was used, but a robot ended the standoff and discovered Patrick had shot himself.

Patrick was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Deputies say the robot saved his life.

"In this particular case, we were able to determine that once they launched the tear gas, he shot himself, and was injured. That gave us immediate information, which more than likely saved his life," added Howard.



According to deputies, Patrick has a long criminal record. He was actually in the midst of a two-day crime spree when authorities caught up with him.

"This gentleman, that we are here to talk about today, was involved in quite a few crimes in Richland County: aggravated robberies, aggravated burglaries, which started on Friday," said Sheriff Steve Sheldon of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Patrick is currently charged with burglary, but other charges are pending.



