Affordable designated driver options on NYE

Whether you are celebrating downtown at Cleveland Rocks New Year's Eve or heading some place else, if you're drinking, you will need a safe ride home. Traditional taxicabs can be expensive and hard to come by, especially on New Year's Eve night. But they are no longer your only option.

Peer to peer ride sharing is exploding in urban areas, like Cleveland. Passengers simply use an app from companies, like Uber and Lyft, to arrange a ride from the closest available driver.



"Sometimes it's because we don't want to fight traffic and parking when we are going to a game. Sometimes it's because we want to be responsible after having a few adult drinks and we don't want to get behind the wheel," said Uber passenger, Meredith Babel.



Money is exchanged electronically through established accounts, making it safer and easier for everyone.



"You don't have to wait outside, have cash or a credit card. You just have your account info saved," said Babel.



For Uber driver, Ron Stocum, it's a great way to earn some money doing what he likes to do anyway -- drive.



"When it gets very busy to bring out more for drivers, Uber ups the fares. They call it surge pricing, for a period of time until enough drivers get on line," said Stocum.

The West Side Shuffle is another option. For $4, passengers can ride a loop around Lakewood and Ohio City.

