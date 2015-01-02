Police: East Cleveland man shot in head on way to work

East Cleveland Police say a man backing out of his driveway to go to work Friday morning was shot in the head. It happened on Shawview Avenue around 5 a.m.

The victim, Ronald Snipe, 37, was inside his car when two men on foot ambushed him and shot him.

"Apparently, the victim was backing out of the driveway to go to work, two parties came up. I'm not exactly certain what the exchange was at this point," said Det. Scott Gardner with East Cleveland Police.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots. Police say Snipe lost control of his Ford Focus, and plowed into the front porch of a neighbor's home. He then got out of the car and ran to another neighbor's house, where the neighbor called 911.

The elderly woman sleeping inside the home Snipe crashed into was unharmed.

EMS rushed Snipe to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. He remains in serious condition.

Neighbors say East Cleveland may have its problems, but their street was not a trouble spot -- until that morning.

"I know his family wasn't like this. So, I'm just thinking how could somebody do this to somebody who isn't even involved in stuff like this?" said Dartagnon Trammell.

"I can't think of anyone who would want to harm him in any kind of way," said Ella Little.

Police are not releasing any suspect descriptions, but are in possession of neighbors' surveillance footage that may help catch the shooters. They hope to gather trace evidence from the car, along with leads from detectives who spoke with the victim at the hospital.

So far, no one has been arrested. If you have any information, give police a call at 216-451-1234.