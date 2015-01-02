Canton Baptist Temple on WUAB every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Canton Baptist Temple is an independent Baptist Church that exists for the purpose of leading people to Christ, helping them mature in Christ, and involving them in ministry for Christ. If you are looking for a church that is concerned about serving Christ and people, then you have found the right place! We are a fellowship that has a strong, rich heritage, and are looking forward to a bright future. CBT is a “big – little church”. We are big enough to offer ministries that are relevant to meet the needs of everyone, yet you will feel a part of a family that cares about you as an individual. You'll never be lost in the crowd! Our worship style is blended with both traditional and contemporary music. We hope to worship with you soon!

Visit us online for more information.



MAIN CAMPUS



Location:

515 Whipple Ave., NW,

Canton, OH 44708



Service Times:

Saturday Worship Service: 6 pm

Sunday School: 9 am

Sunday Worship Service: 10:15 am

Sunday Evening Service: 5:00 pm

Wednesday Service: 7:00 pm