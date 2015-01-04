Residents seek fresh start with new County Exec. Armond Budish

It's a new year and a new start for the new Cuyahoga County Executive . Armond Budish was formally sworn in on Sunday.

The former State Representative and Speaker of the House has said he needs to prioritize what's needs to be done. Now it's go time.



At The Root Cafe in Lakewood, the morning rush was in a hurry to put the past behind them.



"Don't embarrass the way FitzGerald did," said Hanna Kassis, of Lakewood.



The end of FitzGerald's term was undeniably weighed down by controversy as he ran for governor. Now, people in Cuyahoga County say they are hoping for a new start with Budish.



"I hope he helps people who are in need of help in the county because there are a lot of people in Cuyahoga County who are hurting, so I think things he could do to make their lives better would be a good thing," said Richard Starn, of Lakewood.



"Jobs are always a particular interest to me. I'm a senior citizen, and it's hard for me to get a job. I'm trying to get a full time job. I think there should be more jobs available - part time jobs for the seniors," said June Madden, also of Lakewood.



Budish has said that he'd like to see Cuyahoga County become an economic powerhouse.



"I'd be more interested in seeing transparency in government and seeing how we can do a regional government that really works,” said Julie Rea, of Rocky River.



Economically, something seems to be working.



Danielle Boley says she's now off of public assistance and has a good paying job.



"I'd say that I feel that. I find myself buying more, so there must be more money in my pocket; so I guess it's getting better too."

