Winter car repairs you don't want to forget

As an arctic cold front moves through northeast Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is taking a good look at the pavement temperatures to determine the best method for treating area roadways.

Hundreds die attempting roadside repairs every year. If only everyone knew help was only four cell phone characters away. In Ohio, you can pull over and dial #677.

The arctic blast is hard on all of us, but when you work outside, it can be dangerous.

Use a penny to check the tire tread. If you can see Abraham Lincoln's head, it's time for new tires. (Source: WOIO)

The general of Rad Air suggests making repairs as soon as possible to avoid unexpected inconveniences. (Source: WOIO)

Cold weather is tough on vehicles and is keeping local garages very busy.

Rad Air general manager, Andy Fiffick, has seen 40 Cleveland winters and counting.

"We see the same things over and over again: bad wiper blades, fluids freezing in the car -- whether that be antifreeze or window washing fluid --bald tires, and we see headlights and taillights that are out on the vehicle," said Fiffick.

Fiffick suggests making these repairs as soon as possible, because once the cold hits, it can become terribly and unexpectedly inconvenient.

"What you find is the temperature drops, and then any repair that is marginal on a car, it becomes much more prevalent," said Fiffick.

Good tires are one of the most essential parts on a car during the winter.

"Worn out tires and you're sliding all over the road," explained Fiffick.

Fiffick suggests using a penny to see if tires are too worn out to drive. Place a a penny inside of the tire tread groove. If you can see Abraham Lincoln's head, it's time for new tires. If Lincoln's head is covered by the groove, you're in good shape.

Taking care of small repairs now will save money in the future by preventing a major breakdown. Fiffick suggests another tip that will save you stress and doesn't cost anything...

"Allow your self that extra 10-15 minutes to get to work. When you're rushing to get there and you don't have the traction and visibility you need, bad things happen," he said.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.