Roadside trouble? Dial #677 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Roadside trouble? Dial #677

In Ohio, you can pull over and dial #677 to reach OSHP dispatch. (Source: WOIO) In Ohio, you can pull over and dial #677 to reach OSHP dispatch. (Source: WOIO)

  • Surfing the WebMore>>

  • Winter car repairs you don't want to forget

    Winter car repairs you don't want to forget

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 4:54 PM EST2015-01-06 21:54:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 21 2016 10:39 AM EDT2016-06-21 14:39:05 GMT
    Cold weather is tough on vehicles and is keeping local garages very busy.More >>
    Cold weather is tough on vehicles and is keeping local garages very busy.
    More >>

  • Outdoor workers deal with cold weather

    Outdoor workers deal with cold weather

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 3:00 PM EST2015-01-06 20:00:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 7:02 PM EST2015-01-07 00:02:58 GMT
    The arctic blast is hard on all of us, but when you work outside, it can be dangerous.More >>
    The arctic blast is hard on all of us, but when you work outside, it can be dangerous.More >>

  • First Alert Weather App

    First Alert Weather App

    Download the Cleveland 19 News First Alert weather app. Your iPhone weather App is available in the iTunes App Store. Your Android weather App is available in the Google Play Store. 

    More >>

    Download the Cleveland 19 News First Alert weather app. Your iPhone weather App is available in the iTunes App Store. Your Android weather App is available in the Google Play Store. 

    More >>

  • Pedestrian killed on I-490

    Pedestrian killed on I-490

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 2:09 PM EST2015-01-06 19:09:29 GMT
    Wednesday, January 7 2015 12:07 PM EST2015-01-07 17:07:39 GMT
    Cleveland Police are investigating after a 62-year old woman was struck and killed on I-490. 
    Police say it happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. on I-490 westbound at the SR 176/I-90 split.    More >>
    Cleveland Police are investigating after a 62-year old woman was struck and killed on I-490. 
    Police say it happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. on I-490 westbound at the SR 176/I-90 split.    More >>

  • ODOT preps for cold night and lots of snow

    ODOT preps for cold night and lots of snow

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 2:22 PM EST2015-01-06 19:22:52 GMT
    Tuesday, January 6 2015 9:33 PM EST2015-01-07 02:33:49 GMT
    As an arctic cold front moves through northeast Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is taking a good look at the pavement temperatures to determine the best method for treating area roadways.More >>
    As an arctic cold front moves through northeast Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is taking a good look at the pavement temperatures to determine the best method for treating area roadways.More >>
A white sheet covers a body laying on the ground right next to a small white car. That was the grim scene left behind along I-490 after a woman was hit by a car and killed earlier Tuesday. Investigators say she appeared to be trying to put air in one of her tires. 
 
Back in February, 64-year-old Lester Mitchell, of Twinsburg, was hit and killed as he tried to change his tire along I-480 in Warrensville Heights. His wife witnessed the whole thing. 
 
Hundreds die attempting roadside repairs every year. If only everyone knew help was only four cell phone characters away. In Ohio, you can pull over and dial #677.

"That will go right to our dispatch, and we'll send somebody out," says Sgt. Larry Roberts, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Roberts has been hit twice while working inside his car on the side of the road. 

"Don't get out and try to change your tire unless you are off the road in a safe place, because the cars come by, and most people don't move over when they see you on the side of the road," says Roberts.
 
Sgt. Roberts reveals items he has in the back of his patrol car for safety:

"A four-way lug wrench to change a tire. Make sure you have a jack. Something reflective so people can see you. Flares if you have to," says Roberts. 

But the best way to avoid losing your life over car trouble is to just stay in your car until help arrives. 
 
It's also never too late to winterize your vehicle. Have your tires and fluids checked. Keep a snack, water and a blanket inside your car just in case you get stranded. It could save your life.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly