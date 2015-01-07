Retailers slash prices on winter gear

The bitter cold is so severe it has already sent people to the hospital including an 11-year-old girl.

The city has designated four recreation centers to remain open 24 hours, until further notice, to serve as warming centers for the public: Glenville, Zelma-George, Michael Zone, and Fairfax. Residents seeking relief from the cold temperatures may visit the centers for shelter, warmth, and wash facilities.

In temperatures like these, just doing everyday normal things, like standing outside waiting for a bus can make your fingers numb. One woman was just using her mobility scooter to try and go to the store and never made it because of the cold.

This is the time of year when we need to bundle up in the warmest clothes we have. But it's also the time of year when stores are trying to clear out those items to make room for spring gear.

JeanMarie Giambra doesn't like to shop, unless it's during the month of January when she can't pass up the sales on winter wear.

"It can be hard to find sizes because it's after Christmas, but you can get up to 60 or 70 percent off on items," said Giambra.

She's got the right idea.

According to Consumer Reports, January is the best month to buy winter clothing. Online and in stores, it's clear retailers are slashing prices on outerwear.

"Coats, hats, scarves, now is the great time to get good deals on clothes when it's still pretty cold outside," said Clay Stauter, general manager of the Dillard's at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted.

Stauter says retailers mark down prices at this time to make room for the new spring merchandise, including bathing suits.

Giambra came to the mall to purchase a coat she's wanted for more than a month.

"I've been watching this coat online, waiting for the price to drop, and it finally has," said Giambra.

Not only is the coat Giambra wants on sale at Dillard's, but after spotting a slight imperfection in the lining, managers agreed to give her an extra 10 percent off. The sale price, plus the manager's discount, takes the leopard coat that was originally priced at $130 to $77 after tax -- about 50 percent less.

Stauter says that while sales are available, shoppers should take advantage quickly, because many times, the sale items are the last of their kind.

