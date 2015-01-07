Clevelanders struggle to stay warm

The bitter cold is so severe, it has already sent people to the hospital including an 11 year old girl.

The city has designated four recreation centers to remain open 24 hours, until further notice, to serve as warming centers for the public: Glenville, Zelma-George, Michael Zone, and Fairfax. Residents seeking relief from the cold temperatures may visit the centers for shelter, warmth, and wash facilities.

This is the time of year when we need to bundle up in the warmest clothes we have. But it's also the time of year when stores are trying to clear out those items to make room for spring gear.

In temperatures like these, just doing everyday normal things, like standing outside waiting for a bus can make your fingers numb. One woman was just using her mobility scooter to try and go to the store and never made it because of the cold.

Linda Wiggins is calm now, but earlier Wednesday, she found herself stuck in the freezing cold temperatures, unable to move.

"Everything just shut down in an instant. Everything! Battery! Everything!" said Wiggins.



Wiggins was on the way to pick up a prescription when the scooter she depends on for mobility stopped working. She was stuck with no phone in wind chills near zero.



"So I'm sitting there, and I didn't want to panic, but I actually panicked. I was like, oh my God. What am I going to do?" described Wiggins, who was stopped on a sidewalk near her Cleveland Heights home.



Luckily, someone spotted her and got her safely inside her apartment.



"He'd realized that I was stuck. He got me back into the building," added Wiggins.



The Cleveland Heights Fire Department moved her scooter inside her apartment building.



Wiggins is now staying put. She struggled to stay warm, like so many others without a car.

Those without heat will gather in places, like the Michael Zone Recreation Center, over the next 24 hours.



"You got a lot of people with nowhere to go," said Annette Pinkard, of Cleveland.



