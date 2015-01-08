Malley's makes thousands of buckeyes for big game

Malley's started making the chocolate and peanut butter candies 20 years ago as a salute to the state, but they've become a hit with OSU fans. (Source: WOIO)

The Bucks play the Ducks Monday and OSU fans are gearing up for their parties. What would a party be without some buckeyes? We've found the football team's success is sweet for candymakers.

Inside of Malley's Chocolates in Lakewood, you don't have to look far to find Buckeye fans, but that's not the only buckeye Malley's customers are loving.The local company is working to make thousands of the chocolate candies Thursday to keep up with the demand for the National Championship.Dan Malley, Vice President of marketing for Malley's Chocolates, says members of the Ohio State football team aren't the only ones busy preparing for Monday's game.

"We're making a couple of thousand more boxes today that we'll sell over the next week. People are calling from across the country. They're trying to get into stores to pick up their buckeyes as party favors for the big game," said Malley.

Malley's started making the chocolate and peanut butter candies 20 years ago as a salute to the state, but they're naturally a hit with Ohio State fans. Malley says the more successful the football team is, the more boxes they sell.

"I am 100 percent an Ohio State fan," said Sally Blatnik, who came to Malley's to pick up two boxes of candy. "They taste perfect, just like a buckeye. They're good. That's all I can say. They're good."



Malley says buckeyes are one of the best selling candies year round, even after football season.

