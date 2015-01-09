NuCLEus: New drawings released of downtown development project

A local developer has big plans to help transform part of downtown Cleveland. Some are calling it "the Crocker Park of Downtown."

A major economic development initiative is hitting downtown Cleveland and Cuyahoga County has decided to help developers with the amazing downtown renaissance.

The idea behind Stark Enterprise's NuCLEus project is to create a new icon for the city. (Source: WOIO)

The nuCLEus project, slated for the area of East 4th, Huron and Prospect, would change the face and look of downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

We've been hearing leaks about the Cleveland skyline and how it could soon look much different. Plans have finally been filed for a new downtown development project that would change the way people view Cleveland.

The nuCLEus project, slated for the area of East 4th, Huron and Prospect, would change the face and look of downtown Cleveland. It's a proposed 54 stories high and would be the fourth highest building in the city. The idea behind Stark Enterprise's NuCLEus project is to create a new icon for the city.

We showed the new renderings to people at the 5Street Arcade, those who will have to look at it and stand to benefit from it."I just can't imagine the volume of people that are going to be using this for either as a shopping area, or going from here over to Euclid for work. I think it's just going to be an incredible opportunity for us as business owners," said Mary Farrell, who runs Bright Green gift shop in the arcade.The design was universally praised by those we approached."It kind of looks like the Q. I think it'll be really good," said 5Street Arcade shoeshiner, Matt Kizer."It looks almost futuristic. It's really nice. The architecture's really nice," said Barber Brian Warner.The tower will stand 647 feet high upon completion and will be designed by the architectural firm NBBJ , named one of the most innovative in the world.Inside, there are plans for more than 200,000 square feet of office space, 140,000 square feet of ground level retail, 500 hundred apartments, and 1,600 structured parking spaces.Another feature that will be new to our city is "laneways," which are a form of urban market place. They will provide space for outdoor dining, bars and shopping, side by side in an alley setting.

The entire project will cost nearly $400 million. The county is kicking in more than $3 million.

