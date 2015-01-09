Tri-C president, alum react to Obama's college proposal

President Obama proposes to waive the first two years of community college for students, like those at Tri-C. (Source: WOIO)

Soon, the cost of college may no longer be a deterrent to attending. President Barack Obama is proposing free higher education for millions of Americans.Charmine Gordon, a Cuyahoga Community College alum, was thrilled to hear about President Obama's proposal to waive the first two years of community college for students.

"It's a big blessing that is, like, a weight lifted off of you. You don't have to worry about your financial aid, it's all in place," said Gordon.

Gordon earned her associates degree at Cuyahoga Community College, and she's already transitioned into an Urban Studies program at Cleveland State University. However, she still remembers how difficult it was to pay for school with a full class load.

"I was semi-working, but then I had to stop working because things got too intense," Gordon explained.

Under the proposed program, full-time and part-time students would have to maintain a 2.5 grade point average and complete community service hours to qualify.

"I don't see a downside. When the federal government is willing to pay 75 percent of what it costs to go to a community college, I think that's a good thing," said Johnson. "I believe this is one of the best moments in higher education in the last 50 years."

Tri-C president Alex Johnson says the proposal is an opportunity for many to receive an education, who otherwise could not afford it.

"It's going to ensure that we have an educated citizen rate right here in Cuyahoga County," said Johnson.

President Obama is expected to flesh out the details of the proposal during his State of the Union address on Jan. 20.

The legislation must be approved by a Republican-dominated Congress, but if it is, Gordon says it's an opportunity people should not hesitate to take.

"Now you can concentrate on just actually going to school," said Gordon.

