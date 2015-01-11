Avon Lake residents cut down on water usage after ice causes conservation request

Water provided to Medina , Avon and Avon Lake has been interrupted by Avon Lake Municipal Utilities due to frozen water intakes in Lake Erie.

Water provided to Medina has been interrupted by Avon Lake Municipal Utilities due to frozen water intakes in Lake Erie. Avon Lake Municipal Utilities staff were working throughout the night to open them.

Avon Lake residents seem to be coping well after the city's water officials urged them to cut down on their usage in order to prevent a water shortage.“You go with the flow, so you bring out the paper plates instead of linen and China, it's not a big deal,” said resident Kevin Ruick. “It's still coming out of the water faucets, but it's going down in the big tanks.”

Freezing temperatures have caused ice to block the flow of water coming in through intake pipes in Lake Erie, and it's a problem that extends past the borders of just Avon Lake.

Medina and Ashtabula residents were also asked to limit their use of water to tonight.

“Here we went to paper plates, nobody's taking a shower and we don't have the dishwasher or the washing machine on, and in a day or so it will be back on," Ruick said.



Last January, over 200 thousand residents were impacted after ice stopped the water from flowing for several days before the problem was fixed.



Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka tell 19 Action News he expects this issue will be resolved Monday.



Until then, Ruick is taking it in stride.

“Thank God nobody has watered their lawns today,” Ruick said.

