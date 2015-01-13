Glenville High celebrates win for OSU, alum Cardale Jones - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Glenville High celebrates win for OSU, alum Cardale Jones

There's a lot of Buckeye pride in Ohio, after Ohio State's National Championship win, including in Cleveland, where students at quarterback Cardale Jones' alma mater are celebrating.

It's a story dreams are made of. With a twist of fate, Jones, a third-string quarterback, gets the chance to lead Ohio State to its first National Championship.

But before the national spotlight shined on Jones, the Glenville community already believed he would be great.

"To me, he's never been a third-string quarterback. People from this neighborhood knew all along that he could get the job done," said Theopholius Washington, who has watched Jones play football since he was a child. 

Glenville athletic director, Andre Haynes, says Jones' success is a great example to the students at Glenville High School, where Jones played football. 

"It just gives me a heartwarming feeling to see one of our own grow up and be the kind of man he's turned into," said Haynes. 

Teacher Lavera Thornton remembers Jones as an energetic student who was always attentive in class. 

"He used to come into the class doing the Heisman pose," Thornton recalled. "We always knew it was a spark in him, and this was more than we ever thought."

Glenville High School's athletic program boasts an impressive legacy, which includes professional athletes and a Heisman Trophy winner. Now, there is speculation if Jones will enter the NFL draft soon.

"I think we've just scratched the service of Cardale. The opportunities will definitely be there, whatever he decides," said Haynes.

While speculation swirls about what the future holds for Cardale Jones, it's clear that students at Glenville have been inspired by his story.

"He showed that it's not about where you come from, but it's about how you use a situation to better yourself," said Jade Thornton, a senior at Glenville.

Many at Glenville feel that this is not just a win for Ohio State, but for they city of Cleveland, as well.

