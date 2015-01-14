Lorain autism school opens cafe to raise money

Anthony Colon is a graduate of the school. He now works at the Spectrum Cafe. Colon says he loves his job so much, that while working his shift, he's already thinking about the next.



"I'm ready for Friday I'm ready to come back here Friday," said Colon.



Rebecca Prusak, Spectrum Cafe's business manager, says the business is beneficial for students and the Lorain community.



"It's great to see our students be so successful and this a real job for him," said Prusak.



"Our staff is here in the building, but they have short breaks, and really there's no place around for them to get lunch. There's really no places to get a quick lunch in downtown Lorain," said Prusak.



Spectrum saw an opportunity and seized it by opening the cafe. Not only can students and graduates like Colon build valuable skills for the workforce, the cafe also helps raise money for the school.



Prusak says any money the cafe makes will go right back into the classroom.



"Any profit we make well be used to purchase iPads, tablets, and computers,"said Prusak.



Employees at neighboring businesses are also grateful for the proximity of the cafe during the cold months.



"I've eaten here several times, and It's especially nice in the winter time not to go outside," said Eric Veard, who works in the City Center building.



"It's great that there's a program here that brings awareness to autism," said Veard.



Although Spectrum doesn't have a target goal to reach, Prusak says the cafe has already made close to $2000 in the first week.



Prusak says they hope to expand to a second location in the future.



