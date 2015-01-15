Low gas prices prompt boat sales

The Progressive Mid-America Boat Show is being held this week at the IX Center. On display are about 150 boat exhibits featuring the best in boating and recreational water activities.

Boat owner Jim Walls is satisfied with the one he owns, but with an uptick in the economy and a dip in gas price, he's considering buying a second boat.

"I like the Crowne boat, that's what I've been looking at today. I'm out here looking just in case I get lucky enough to afford. The economy was bad, but it's getting better," said Walls.

Kenneth Alvey, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, has been working with the Cleveland boat shows for 10 years. This year, he says he's seen an increase in attendance compared to previous years.

"The price of gas has really helped prop up sales in the boating community," said Alvey.

Lower gas prices are not only leaving people with more disposable income to spend on boats, but it will also allow them to use their boats more this summer. Alvey says an increase in boating activities is likely to have a positive impact in the region's economy, as well.

"When you count all the marinas and the ad clubs, there's probably about 15,000 jobs in the Cleveland market that are connected to recreational boating," said Alvey.

The show runs through Jan. 19. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.