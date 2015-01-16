Health Alert: The 4 Fs for identifying the flu

It has already been a busy flu season at the MetroHealth Medical Center Emergency Room. Dr Charles Emerman, the chair of the department, says they are currently seeing 50 to 60 more patients a day than normal and he expects that to get worse.

It has already been a busy flu season at the MetroHealth Medical Center Emergency Room. Dr Charles Emerman, the chair of the department, says they are currently seeing 50 to 60 more patients a day than normal and he expects that to get worse.

Flu fears are rising as the bug is hitting Northeast Ohio hard. Local doctors are seeing a huge spike in cases and the number of visits to their offices.

Flu fears are rising as the bug is hitting Northeast Ohio hard. Local doctors are seeing a huge spike in cases and the number of visits to their offices.

Cold and flu season is upon us! Christine Alexander, MD, Chair of Family Medicine at MetroHealth gives us great answers to our most commonly asked questions for staying healthy this winter. Image: Headshot of doctor Caption: Christine Alexander, MD Q. What are some ways to prevent the cold and flu? A. One of the best ways to prevent the flu is through immunizations. This year's flu shot protects against up to four different varieties of the flu virus. Otherwise, getting good rest and good nut...

Cold and flu season is upon us! Christine Alexander, MD, Chair of Family Medicine at MetroHealth gives us great answers to our most commonly asked questions for staying healthy this winter. Image: Headshot of doctor Caption: Christine Alexander, MD Q. What are some ways to prevent the cold and flu? A. One of the best ways to prevent the flu is through immunizations. This year's flu shot protects against up to four different varieties of the flu virus. Otherwise, getting good rest and good nut...

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the 2014-15 flu season may be severe because Influenza A is the predominant virus strain, leading to more severe illness and mortality, especially in older people and young children.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the 2014-15 flu season may be severe because Influenza A is the predominant virus strain, leading to more severe illness and mortality, especially in older people and young children.

The flu epidemic has threatened northeast Ohio seniors, but an in-home senior care company is doing what it can to keep seniors protected.

The flu epidemic has threatened northeast Ohio seniors, but an in-home senior care company is doing what it can to keep seniors protected.

Traditionally, the elderly are those who not only get the flu more often, but die from it. However, the latest numbers from the CDC show that pediatric deaths are on the rise, including a baby from northeast Ohio.

Traditionally, the elderly are those who not only get the flu more often, but die from it. However, the latest numbers from the CDC show that pediatric deaths are on the rise, including a baby from northeast Ohio.

Alarming new numbers on the flu, and we're only halfway through the season.

In one week, eight people have died in Cuyahoga County alone. The deaths were reported between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10.

The patients were from Bay Village, Broadview Heights, Chagrin Falls, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Rocky River and two from Cleveland. All those who died were age 60 or older.

The new numbers from the Cuyahoga County Health Department are the highest weekly numbers since 2009. The flu is responsible for 16 deaths in Cuyahoga County already, and nearly 1,200 hospitalizations, which is the highest total in six years.

"We've really seen this come on so strong and it's been so rough on these individuals," said State Director of CVS' Minute Clinic, Dr. Iyaad Hasan.



He says the strain going around this year is longer-lasting and more severe.



Hasan says there are four Fs that will help you distinguish a bad cold or virus, from the flu.



"Was it a fast onset? If you have a fast onset of symptoms, that's already a trigger for you to think about the flu. Number 2, it always comes with a fever. We're talking 101, 102, 103. If you have those two symptoms, you should think about seeing a clinical provider," said Hasan.



Other symptoms to look out for: If you're experiencing extreme fatigue, and feel fragile, with severe muscle aches.



According to Hasan, if you do have the flu, seeing a doctor and getting on medication, like Tamiflu or Relenza, will be a game changer. Those medications can actually decrease symptoms and shorten the course of the illness, if administered within the first 48 hours of experiencing symptoms.



"Sadly, some of our elderly don't have the proper transportation resources to get to a clinician very fast. So it's important to maintain connections with family members or friends who are probably in that age group," he said.



According to Minute Clinic, the Tamiflu and Relenza inventory is healthy statewide, and there shouldn't be a shortage, despite the volume of people who are sick.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.