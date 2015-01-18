Richmond Town Square Mall loses Macy's anchor

For 17 years, Be Nguyen has owned and operated First Nails Ped & Spa at the Richmond Town Square Mall."We want to stay here," said Be Nguyen, who owns the business with her husband.But this week Nguyen and her husband found out their hopes of staying at this shopping center that dates back to the 1960's, may be in jeopardy.Macy's announced it will be closing - the fourth national chain store to announce it will be pulling out of here in recent months.We asked Nguyen, “Were you worried when you heard Macy's was closing?” She replied, “Yes, because a lot of customers in Macy's that come in here to get their nails done."Melaney Gosha of Euclid, shops at Macy's all the time."They need to leave Macy's here for the local people who don't drive, that catch the bus to get to the mall," Gosha said.

Some mall-goers say they worry about history repeating itself because when Macy's closed at the Randall Park Mall, it seemed to be the beginning of the end there.



The Randall Park Mall closed in 2009 and is now being demolished.



"We are very, very worried," added Nguyen.

Macy's is set close by early spring. No replacement for the anchor store has been announced.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.