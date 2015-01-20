Family of child murder victim fights to keep killer behind bars

The family of a murdered child is pleading to the public to help them keep her killer locked up.

Warren Paxton Brown has been in prison more than twice as long as Robyn Star Field was on this earth. Convicted of murdering the 13-year-old in his family's Wallace Drive home in Berea nearly 30 years ago, for the third time, he's up for parole. Field's family is desperate to prevent his release.



"People in general, not just our family, would be safer with him locked up. And I still believe that. That's why it's so important for us to get the story out there again," said the Robyn's mother, Nancy.



She is resentful and saddened that she must fight to keep Brown locked up over and over again.



"As difficult as it is for him to be in that prison -- and I'm sure he had to endure some bad things, too -- it's nothing compared to the loss of that child," she said.



Robyn's brother, Rick Schultz, says Brown has never shown sincere remorse for the premeditated murder. He's also scared for his family's safety should Brown go free, because of multiple threats from Brown's associates.



"The underlying message was, 'we know how to find you,'" he said.



He is pleading to the public to sign a petition or write a letter to the parole board urging them to keep Brown behind bars, citing alarming crime statistics.



"The younger the offender, the younger the victim, the more likely he is to reoffend, and do it more horrifically than the original crime," he claims.



If you would like to sign the family's petition, or write a letter to the parole board about this case, visit www.robynstarfield.com.



