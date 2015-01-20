Business owners band together after Macy's announces closure

For 17 years, Be Nguyen has owned and operated First Nails Ped & Spa at the Richmond Town Square Mall. "We want to stay here," said Be Nguyen, who owns the business with her husband. But this week Nguyen and her husband found out their

Now that Macy's is leaving Richmond Town Square Mall, one business owner has launched an effort to keep other shops there.

Anissa Eason and Shenita White were striking a pose for a special birthday shoot at Portrait Perfection Studios in the mall. Both women have been shopping there for as long as they can remember."I've been coming to this mall since I was little," said Eason, of Cleveland.News that Macy's would close by early spring sent shock waves through this tight-knit business."We kind of formed a family with the small business owners here. We're very close. We all talk outside of the mall," said Matt Greminger, of Portrait Perfection.

They all started talking about what they would do to keep their bottom lines strong -- with or without Macy's -- and four other national chains that just pulled out.



Many of the local business owners decided there was no way the mall would suffer the same fate as Randall Park Mall, once the largest mall in the world, which is now being demolished.



So Greminger, like other small business owners in the mall, will offer package deals cross-promoting businesses.



"For example, you know, bring a receipt from this business and you get 10 percent off," described Greminger.



LaChae Cosmetics will partner with Portrait Perfection for package deals, especially on occasions, like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.



Something positive to come out of all this is some major competition has been eliminated for some -- at least for the moment.



"Macy's closing will give me more opportunity to sell more makeup, because now I'll be the only makeup company in the mall. So, that's the good side of it," said Margaret Clark, owner of LaChae Cosmetics.



