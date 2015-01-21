Missing Adult Alert: Couple missing from Tuscarawas County

A statewide missing adult alert issued by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office continues. Officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for two missing adults.

Crime scene investigators spent the day inside the couple's home on Bodmer Avenue, gathering evidence after Doyle and Lillian Chumney's daughter called police for help.



"She advised us she was at her parent's home. The house had been ransacked. Her parents weren't there. Also, the car was missing," said Chief Bob Kutcher, of the Strasburg Police Department.

There were no signs the house had been broken into. The couple was expected to pick up their son and take him to the airport, but never showed.

Their garage door was left up, but neighbor Louisa Anne Withers says it's always that way. There was something else though, that didn't seem right to her last night.

"It seemed unusual that the whole light in the kitchen was on. Generally, there must be a sink right there, and that light above the sink is on, but last night the whole kitchen was lit up," explained Withers.

Investigators have said they don't think the couple left their home by their own free will.

Neighbors are brought to tears now just looking at the house surrounded by police tape.

"I feel so bad. I think something is wrong," added Withers as her voice trailed off.

Doyle Chumney is described as a white male, age 88, 5'6" tall, weighs 150 lbs., has gray hair and brown eyes.

Lillian Chumney is described as a white female, age 79, 5'2" tall, weighs 110 lbs., has gray hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a cream 1986 Pontiac Parisienne with OH plate number EXF9647.



Call or dial 911 if you see the adults or the vehicle.



