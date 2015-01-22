Bodies of missing elderly couple found

The bodies of Doyle and Lillian Chumney have been found in Coshocton County.The Strasburg police chief announced in an impromptu press conference that a passerby discovered the Chumney's 1986 Pontiac on Thursday, 22 miles away in rural Bakersville. It had been burned and the couple was found inside.

"They were inside the car. The car was started on fire. That's about all I'm going to say at this point," said chief Bob Kutcher.



Police are still searching for suspects in the case.



A statewide missing adult alert was issued Wednesday by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. The couple was expected to pick up their son and take him to the airport, but never showed up. Police were called by their daughter, who said the house had been ransacked. However, there were no signs the house had been broken into.



"We were trying to call them and nobody answered. So I came up here, and their car is gone, and the lockbox and the keys, and the safe is open," said a woman identifying herself as Diane Enama, the couple's daughter.



