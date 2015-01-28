Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Josh Gordon

Former NBA star Charles Barkley, who lost a brother to substance abuse, said "Josh Gordon is going to die if he keeps going on this road he's going." Throwing penalty flags seems to not have gotten Gordon's attention. What will it take to make this talented athlete get a grip and hold onto his career and score big on and off the field? Let's hope he sees the light before he gets kicked out of the league.
I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.
