Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is no doubt a standout talent. But are his off-the-field antics causing this wide receiver to go from a bright light to a falling star? Whatever his problems, they are causing fans to look at him less favorably.Does Josh have a bigger problem that would necessitate him getting some professional help?He is alleged to have run afoul of the NFL substance abuse policy more than once. Maybe Gordon doesn't know about the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services ( ADAMHS ) Board of Cuyahoga County. The board works with more than 30 agencies to provide services to people. Josh is not the only person who has self-destructive habits that have personally cost him lots of money, and potentially could cost a life.

Former NBA star Charles Barkley, who lost a brother to substance abuse, said "Josh Gordon is going to die if he keeps going on this road he's going." Throwing penalty flags seems to not have gotten Gordon's attention. What will it take to make this talented athlete get a grip and hold onto his career and score big on and off the field? Let's hope he sees the light before he gets kicked out of the league.



I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.