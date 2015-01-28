BeMyDD offers Super Bowl night specials

Super Bowl Sunday ranks among the most deadly days on the road.

43 percent of all traffic fatalities that night come at the hands of drunk drivers, compared to 31 percent for the year as a whole.

So BeMyDD, a locally founded designated driver service, is running a few specials on the night of the big game, to promote safety on the streets.

Everyone who books a driver for Super Bowl Sunday gets $20 off their fare. One randomly selected customer will also win a free designated driver for a month. And if you're hosting a party, they have a service special catered to you, called "a peace of mind" plan.

"You can reserve a team of drivers to wait on site to take anybody and their car back home. So just insuring that you keep your guests safe. It's only $100 for a team for two hours, and they can just act like a shuttle," said BeMyDD founder Alexa Milkovich.

You can reserve a BeMyDD driver for the day or night, and they will take you around with multiple stops for an hourly rate. You could also get a pair of drivers to take you and your car home after a night of drinking.



