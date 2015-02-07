Pothole problems already plaguing NE Ohio roads

If the condition of W. 130th St. is any indication, our pothole problems have only just begun."The potholes are really bad in this neighborhood. I don't call them potholes, any more I call them craters because they're huge," said April Klein.Drivers in the area complain that the roads are torn up, and peppered with potholes. And they say conditions already seem worse than last year."Year after year the same pot holes, they get bigger and bigger and nothing's done. And it's a shame because as a tax payer you expect something," said Esperanza Moreno.About the only people happy about the climbing crater count is Quest Rims, a specialty shop that fixes cracked and bent rims. They're seeing a significant increase in busted up wheels coming in to their shop.Terrence Fillar says he's seeing damage anywhere from a couple hundred, up to a thousand dollars. But repairing the rims instead of replacing the wheel can save people hundreds."People have problems where the wheel is leaking…they have to keep putting air in it. That's a reason to call, or some times it's just a minor bend when they feel a vibration," he said."We want it to at least be decent so that we can go to work and come back to work without getting a flat tire or maybe something else busted from underneath," said Moreno.At the rate these potholes are popping up this season, Fillar figures their shop will be a hub of activity."It's not going to let up anytime soon. We're probably going to stay busy until about June, that's when the roads finally get fixed. With the coal patch they put in the road, it just gets knocked out by the plows and you're dealing with the same problems over and over...until the summer when they finally have to time to get out there and fix the road properly," said Fillar.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.