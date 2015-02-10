Father charged after infant dies from injuries during domestic dispute

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Canton Police are investigating after an infant died from injuries suffered during a domestic dispute between his parents.On Tuesday around 2 a.m., detectives responded to Akron Children's Hospital Emergency Department to investigate a report of an infant with a serious head injury. Upon further investigation, detectives learned the child was struck on the head with a ceramic coffee mug that was thrown during a domestic dispute between the boy's mother and father.Police say the incident occurred in the 800 block of 10th St. NW in Canton.Just under 2 months old, Zeeland was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:30 a.m.The suspect, Anthony Benjamin Grove, 34, was arrested and charged with murder (F1), child endangering (F2) and domestic violence (M1). An outstanding warrant was also served for failure to appear for arraignment on a theft case (M1).

Grove is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Neighbors say Grove often fought with his girlfriend.



"It makes me feel so sad. A freak accident. They shouldn't have been fighting. It's just wild. Just sad," said neighbor Dorothea Stoudemire.

Residents say he had anger issues and became violent when he had been drinking.

"He left my house, threw a beer can and I blocked it. Then he went to his house and I guess he started arguing with his girl," said Edwin Davis.

Still, nobody thought the frequent fighting between the couple would lead to something like this.

"He loved that baby. He was crazy about that baby. I can promise you that," Davis said.