South Euclid Police hunt for hit skip driver

A South Euclid teenager is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school. The driver then took off.

South Euclid Police have the broken parts left behind from a 1997 to 2004 Ford F-series Pickup or Explorer that hit 14-year-old Jeida Mills.

Even the emblem to the vehicle was left at the snowy scene along Harwood Road.

"Right when we came out of the driveway, her body was lying right here," said Dominique Floyd who lives right where Jeida was found.



Floyd just happened to be running late and found Jeida in the street. She immediately dialed 911.



"She was shallow breathing when we found her. We kept talking to her. Tell us your name. Tell us your name. Do you understand what we are saying? She could not respond to anything," added Floyd.



Jeida's family says she was walking to meet a friend who was going to give her a ride to school when she was hit.

Police say she was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with head and back injuries. She is in Intensive Care in critical but stable condition.

Jeida's brother and sister say they've talked to her by phone from the hospital.

"I asked was she okay, and she said, yeah. She just kept saying she was tired," said Rashonae Mills, Jeida's sister.



Police say the driver who hit Jeida has to know what he or she did.

"No doubt in my mind, I mean with the pieces that were found at the scene, there's some significant damage to the front of that vehicle," said Sergeant Rick Friedl of the South Euclid Police Department.

Jeida's family is making this plea to the hit and run driver, "You should turn yourself in because that's my sister, and we do care," said Leandre Mills, Jeida's Brother.



Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.