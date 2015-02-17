Police need help locating kidnapping victim, suspect, car

Cleveland Police are investigating a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.Officers were on routine patrol in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Earle Road when they heard a female screaming for help from the back seat of a silver Chevy Malibu with Michigan plates. The driver kept going while officers pursued the car.The woman tried to escape, but failed.

"He had control of her by pulling her back in the car each time that she tried to get out," said CPD Detective Jennifer Ciaccia.



The Chevy was last seen in the area of Empire Avenue and Herrick Road.



"We really don't know what was going on in that car, so that is why it is so important for us to reach out to the public for assistance in finding the vehicle, find the suspect and the victim," said Det. Ciaccia.



The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with a beard.



The victim is described as a black female in her 30s with a thin build and black hair.



Gloria Singleton lives near the intersection where police first heard and saw the woman screaming for help.



"I didn't hear anything. No police cars, not any of that sort of a sound," said Singleton.



Police asked the manager of the In and Out Beverage and Deli for his surveillance video, but he says he doesn't have any that would help.



"They told me they have to see the camera, and I explained to them because my camera, you can't see far away to the street. I've been here seven years. I've never seen this. This is the first time," said Subhi Allan, the manager.



The In and Out Beverage and Deli closes at 11, well before police witnessed the kidnapping.

Now the hope is that the victim, whomever she is, is alright.



"I hope she's safe. I hope nothing happened to her. I hope they find out. It makes me a little nervous. Now, I've got to look over my shoulder, but I'm generally not outside that late anyway," said Ilona Banks, who also lives near the intersection where the woman was first seen by police.