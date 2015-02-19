Norwalk woman nearly freezes to death

Norwalk woman in critical condition after hours in the cold (Source: WOIO)

A Norwalk woman is critical condition after passing out and laying unconscious for several hours in the cold.

Jason Raymond was first to notice something was wrong as he and his mom passed 67-year-old Patricia Terry's garage driveway near Benedict Avenue on the way to work.

"I seen her lying in the driveway and I knew something wasn't right," said Raymond, who lives nearby.

It was only about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures were below zero.

"It was very cold. I think it had showed -8 degrees in my car," said Val Raymond, Jason's mother.

"Her lips were icy and I didn't touch her, but as far as I could tell she was stiff. With her lips being icy, I knew it wasn't good," added Jason.

He dialed 911 while he and his mother scrambled to keep Terry warm.

"I jumped out and threw my coat over the top of her, and my mom threw her coat, another neighbor brought a blanket out and sat there and waited on the ambulance to get there," said Jason.

Terry was life lighted to MetroHealth Medical Center where she is being treated for severe frostbite. Police say it appeared Terry had fallen on the way to her car.

Norwalk police say there was an icy patch on the ground near Terry when they found her.

Jason and his mother are just happy they were in the right place at the right time.

"Had we not came that way, we would not have seen her. I don't know what it was that made us go that way," said Jason.

"I'm hoping that she will pull out and be fine," added Val.



At the time of this post, Patricia Terry was listed in critical condition.

