Fans react to new Browns logo

In February of 1997, the Denver Broncos dramatically changed their logo and uniforms, replacing the "D" on their helmet with a sleek, modern horse head, and their orange home jerseys with navy blue. The team won its first Super Bowl (the first of two straight) the following season.In 1997, The Tampa Bay Bucs dramatically changed their logo and uniforms, replacing the "Buccaneer Bruce" pirate on their white helmet with a sleek, menacing red pirate flag on a pewter helmet, and their orange and ...

More >>