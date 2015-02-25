Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Downtown's Supermarket

After much anticipation, the Heinen brothers have finally brought full-service grocery shopping to the city's core. (Source: WOIO) DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
If you happen to live in downtown Cleveland, like me, it's often the first question raised by curious suburbanites: Where do you do your grocery shopping?
For the 13,000 residents who call downtown home, there's never been an easy answer…until now. After much anticipation, the Heinen brothers, Tom and Jeff, are finally bringing full-service grocery shopping
to the city's core. The historic, yet well-worn, Ameritrust complex has been converted into a food palace at East 9th
and Euclid.
Among its many amenities, the store offers a restaurant and wine bar, and a drive-thru pick-up area, just like the burbs. Equally important, the once taxpayer albatross, will now serve as a community meeting place and a catalyst for further development. The Heinens, along with developers Fred and Greg Geis, deserve kudos for betting on downtown's future and giving us one more reason to call Cleveland home.
One more thing. If you see me in the produce aisle, stop and say hi.
I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.
